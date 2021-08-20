Fans loving the 'Queen Moroka' vibes as Sophie Ndaba joins 'House Of Zwide'
Media personality and actress Sophie Ndaba has made another impressive career move by joining the e.tv drama House Of Zwide and her fans are living for the moment that has given them major Queen Moroka vibes.
The actress joins actors Winnie Ntshaba and Vusi Kunene, making for a TV reunion of three legendary actors of SABC1's Generations fame. While they are all in completely different roles this time around, fans got a buzz from the recollection of who they used to play on Generations; Khethiwe Buthelezi, Jack Mabaso and the beloved Queen M.
Sophie enters House of Zwide with a lot of flair, something she's practically known for because of how “high end” Queen was.
The actress plays the role of Joanne “Jo” Phakathi, one of the top clients, who expects to be treated as such.
Things got dramatic when Ona (Nefisa Mkhabela) made the big mistake of implying that Jo was too fat for the dress she was trying on and a huge quarrel unfolded.
Catch a snippet of Sophie in action below:
Sophie made her debut on Thursday night and Mzansi was more than happy to see her on their screens.
Expressing her own excitement, Sophie shared a teaser of her first episode on Instagram, with the caption “The queen lands tonight ...”
Check out some of the reactions from her fans below:
Not Sophie Ndaba reminding me of her days as Queen Moroka. Mrs "fabulous Darling " herself #HouseOfZwide pic.twitter.com/8bWeIRrnqt— 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) August 19, 2021
Sophie Ndaba on House of Zwide.. I love it for her#houseofZwide— Mthaniya, mother Of kings👑 (@oh_queenmother) August 19, 2021
Soo good seeing Sophie on the show! #HouseOfZwide pic.twitter.com/FKwqBlZb3h— instagram @leaticia_gee 🇿🇦 (@leaticia_gee) August 19, 2021
I’m so happy to see Sophie Ndaba back on our screens! I love her so much 😍😍😍😍 #HouseofZwide— cherry 🍒 (@AndaManeli) August 19, 2021
Sophie Ndaba's Appearance on #HouseOfZwide reminds me of Queen Moroka🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/RNxirHmfex— Elihle Manyambose (@Elihle_Mbambo) August 19, 2021
Sophie has recently hogged headlines for her personal life after her son and upcoming rapper Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba, dropped a diss track dedicated to his stepdad and Sophie's estranged husband, Max Lichaba.
In the song, Lwandle accuses his stepfather of having cheated on and abused his mother. Max has since denied all allegations to TshisaLIVE.
Sophie declined an opportunity to comment on the matter when TshisaLIVE approached her.
However, the actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter a blessed birthday on Thursday with a heartfelt post.
“Happy Birthday to my Twin. Mommy's baby girl Rudo. When you were born I was just a young girl. Not sure what mommyhood was all about. Growing up together brought my best friend closer. I will never stop thanking you for praying for me more than you did for yourself. Mommy is here because you too sent a word to God.
“I love you, I treasure you. I know God is yet to reveal more on your destiny. Continue to keep him as your number one always. Happy Birthday Princess! I love you,” she wrote.