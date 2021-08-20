Fans loving the 'Queen Moroka' vibes as Sophie Ndaba joins 'House Of Zwide'

Media personality and actress Sophie Ndaba has made another impressive career move by joining the e.tv drama House Of Zwide and her fans are living for the moment that has given them major Queen Moroka vibes.

The actress joins actors Winnie Ntshaba and Vusi Kunene, making for a TV reunion of three legendary actors of SABC1's Generations fame. While they are all in completely different roles this time around, fans got a buzz from the recollection of who they used to play on Generations; Khethiwe Buthelezi, Jack Mabaso and the beloved Queen M.

Sophie enters House of Zwide with a lot of flair, something she's practically known for because of how “high end” Queen was.

The actress plays the role of Joanne “Jo” Phakathi, one of the top clients, who expects to be treated as such.

Things got dramatic when Ona (Nefisa Mkhabela) made the big mistake of implying that Jo was too fat for the dress she was trying on and a huge quarrel unfolded.

Catch a snippet of Sophie in action below: