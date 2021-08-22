TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni's traditional wedding

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 August 2021 - 10:25
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie had an intimate traditional wedding.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mthombeni via Mog Communications

Continuing their beautiful love story, Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie celebrated their love with an intimate traditional wedding and they looked stunning.

Dressed in a striking Juan William Aria red dress for her first look, Liesl looked amazing as she posed for snaps. She also changed into an African pattern dress with a doek wrapped to the gods in her second look.

Her hubby, Musa looked elegant in a Lufi D black, stylish suit.

On his Instagram, Musa gladly shared the happy news.

“Went home for the weekend ... it’s a smallayana thing for the weekend. Isssaaa wedding day.”

Meanwhile, Liesl only wrote a brief caption for her wedding day snaps, saying, “Let’s have ourselves a little wedding ,” and captioned the other with “uMakoti wakwa Mthombeni”.

The traditional wedding seems to have taken place at Musa's home at Three Rivers, near Vereeniging.

Having only found each other about a year ago, Musa and Liesl publicly announced their relationship when Musa popped the question earlier this year. Obviously a man with a plan, Musa moved quite fast to make sure Liesl has his last name as soon as possible and went to Eldorado Park to pay lobola for her just weeks after the engagement.

Fans of the couple now wait eagerly to see Liesl walk down the aisle and the Miss SA 2015 recently had the cutest bachelorette event.

Their closest friends honoured the couple by gracing them with their presence on their special day.

Actors Clement Maosa, Nolwazi Ngubeni, producer Percy Vilakazi and radio personality Mableh were among the friends that were there.

Here are the snaps from their intimate celebration:

Musa and Liesl's traditional wedding.
Image: Instagram/Clement Maosa
Musa and Liesl's wedding.
Image: Instagram/Nolwazi Ngubeni

