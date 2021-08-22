SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni's traditional wedding

Continuing their beautiful love story, Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie celebrated their love with an intimate traditional wedding and they looked stunning.

Dressed in a striking Juan William Aria red dress for her first look, Liesl looked amazing as she posed for snaps. She also changed into an African pattern dress with a doek wrapped to the gods in her second look.

Her hubby, Musa looked elegant in a Lufi D black, stylish suit.

On his Instagram, Musa gladly shared the happy news.

“Went home for the weekend ... it’s a smallayana thing for the weekend. Isssaaa wedding day.”

Meanwhile, Liesl only wrote a brief caption for her wedding day snaps, saying, “Let’s have ourselves a little wedding ,” and captioned the other with “uMakoti wakwa Mthombeni”.