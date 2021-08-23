Prince Kaybee gets dragged for his 'no such thing as toxic masculinity' claim

Mzansi had their feathers ruffled after DJ and Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee said he didn't believe that toxic masculinity exists.

Notorious for his often “unpopular” opinions, Prince Kaybee stirred the pot again this week when he took to the Twitter TL to chat about masculinity and what it means to men.

Addressing his male fans, the musician said there is nothing toxic about the concept of masculinity.

He said men need to be masculine to “thrive, protect and love others”.

“Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine. You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No-one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal,” said Kaybee.