Prince Kaybee gets dragged for his 'no such thing as toxic masculinity' claim
Mzansi had their feathers ruffled after DJ and Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee said he didn't believe that toxic masculinity exists.
Notorious for his often “unpopular” opinions, Prince Kaybee stirred the pot again this week when he took to the Twitter TL to chat about masculinity and what it means to men.
Addressing his male fans, the musician said there is nothing toxic about the concept of masculinity.
He said men need to be masculine to “thrive, protect and love others”.
“Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine. You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No-one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal,” said Kaybee.
Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine. You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 21, 2021
Prince Kaybee may have had an inspirational message for the lads who follow him, however, the star came under fire from the Twitter brigade for his comments.
Landing Kaybee on the trending list at the weekend, many were quick to point out that there are different types of masculinity we see in society, and it's possible for there to be toxicity.
People said toxic masculinity and masculinity aren't the same thing.
I really thought you were smart. But anyway, just know that there is a difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity.— Lebogang Kobuoe (@LebzeeLesh) August 21, 2021
Toxic Masculinity ≠ Masculinity is toxic. It speaks to a specific kind of masculinity that is not only harmful to women but to men as well.— THATblackgurl🇳🇬 (@Chief_xai) August 21, 2021
Should’ve done some research before tweeting this because you did not understand the assignment Shame. https://t.co/2lePhhCWTb— lauren. (@Laureasons_) August 22, 2021
The star stood his ground, saying society needs strong when who value masculinity to protect women. Kaybee also hit back at supposed claims that he is an “abuser” and “rapist”, stating that out of all the DJs in SA, he has been most vocal women's rights.
“I’m not a rapist or an abuser, in fact I think I have openly advocated for women more than any other DJ in SA. There’s men and women who kill, rape, abuse and molest, men and women. Masculinity is a component of being a man, we need strong men to protect women,” the star wrote.
I’m not a rapist or an abuser, infact I think I have OPENLY advocated for women more than any other Dj in SA. There’s men and women that kill, rape, abuse and molest, MEN AND WOMEN. Masculinity is a component of being a man, we need strong men to protect women.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 21, 2021
His stance on how men should be protecting women sparked debate in the comment section of his tweet, leading to much disagreement on the dichotomies of masculinity and femininity.
Check them out:
"Need strong men to protect women" pic.twitter.com/f0qvQpTXrt— Vile Insanity 🎮 (@MaryAnnNkoana) August 21, 2021
There is power in realising how dangerous you are. Controlling that danger is True Masculinity. Alot Men dont know how to control their anger and results in hurting people around them. https://t.co/GzBDw5YmXS— W🐺LF 302 (@Mad_Buntu) August 22, 2021
Why can't we be respected, not merely 'protected'? Kindly stop centering yourself in a debate that you clearly don't fully understand.— VaxMeBabyOneMoreTime (@cooklet) August 21, 2021
We don't need men to protect us. We need men to stop hurting us. https://t.co/bHSiokXNHI— @xxkhanyaxx (@xxkhanyaxx1) August 21, 2021
Men to protect women how? How will strong men protect women while they can't hear women asking for help? Men must undo their sick mentality to physically solve relationships and family issue problems.— Licon R Matlhole (@l_matlhole) August 21, 2021
I wish men really made that imaginary Men’s Conference a reality because something needs to be done. We have to change ideas around masculinity, what it means to be a man because even the new generation is adopting that sick mentality.— Morelife15 (@MoreTwoLyf) August 21, 2021