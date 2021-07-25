My Travelling Life

Celeb Anele Mdoda's pick of the globe's best party city will surprise you

From LA to New York to Madrid, the media personality recalls some of her greatest travels, but some of her favourites prove home is where the heart is

Anele Mdoda is a household name. Many know her as a radio host and MC with a bold personality, but television is also her forte.



After a three-year hiatus from the small screen, Mdoda has reappeared on local screens as the host of the fifth season of the pan-African talk show The Buzz, which premiered in May on Honey TV, Africa's first lifestyle channel on DStv...