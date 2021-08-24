Distruction Boyz’s Que DJ wants to take on radio presenting, says it’s his ‘dream’
One half of the Distruction Boyz, Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi, has been chasing his dreams after he launched his solo career and he has many plans lined up, including joining the radio world.
While the entertainment industry has taken a hard knock during the Covid-19 pandemic, Que said he has been looking for different ways to get revenue streams, and radio is one thing where he is looking to try his hand.
“I’ve been trying for some time to get into radio. It’s been my biggest dream for the longest time but I think my music popped first. That’s one thing I’m pushing now. I’ve been recording demos, I’ve been accepting invitations to host shows.” he told TshisaLIVE
“I haven’t studied radio but it’s a thing for me. I’m hopeful and excited that people can see the drive I have. I’m open to urban radio. I don’t see myself starting small because of the name I’ve made for myself but we’ll see.”
Que said two years without being able to promote their music as he normally would has made him think more creatively.
“Covid-19 has slowed things down so much. The biggest challenge for me has been uncertainty, I don’t take it easy when I’m uncertain about things so I’m that person who, when I plan to do something, it gives me energy, but if I’m uncertain about things I get very anxious. I suffer with anxiety and I tend cave in. Right now it’s about finding ways to move forward.”
The producer and his girlfriend Zinzyswa Mayekiso welcomed their baby boy in September 2018 and Que said everything that he does is motivated by his growing family.
“Having Inathi in my life has made things really clear for me. If I don’t work he won't be a certified lover boy.
“Having him has made me want to keep doing more and more so he can have a better life than I did.. It’s amazing to be a dad to such a beautiful young boy and to have the family I have and the girlfriend I have. She’s so supportive.”
While he remains a part of the Distruction Boyz group, he’s released two EPs and individually become a SA Music Award nominee. Though he’s a producer, he is also working hard at sharpening his writing skills.
Last Friday Que launched a new single called People Are Burning which is inspired by the Durban gqom wave.
“People are consuming the music so the conversation the gqom genre is dead is confusing to me. People like gqom and they’ve liked it for the longest of time. That’s why I never lost hope or stopped making gqom, I just carried on because it’s the energy in the street that’s keeping me going.”
Que is looking to launch another EP and release more music with his partner Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu.
“I’m stoked and super excited because I’m back with my boy. We’re doing amazing things, we’re making amazing music again. It’s going to be massive.”