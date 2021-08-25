Moozlie finally addresses alleged brawl with Samkelo Ndlovu: I didn't run away

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena has finally lifted the lid on what happened the day she and actress and singer Samkelo Ndlovu almost got into an altercation.

In an hour-long video that has since been deleted by Samkelo Ndlovu, she claimed that Moozlie had thrown a drink at her and run away when they crossed paths at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways, Johannesburg in December last year, where they were both booked to perform.

Speaking to Ms Cosmo in the latest episode of POPradio, the rapper set the record straight on the rumour that she had run away from Samkelo instead of fighting back.

“I didn't run away ... I was wearing sparkly stiletto platforms, the highest heels ... I'm just surrounded by people who understand that I don't need to be in situations like that so they gonna remove me ... just remove yourself from crap energy, you don't need to be in a situation,” she said.

Moozlie also addressed how she and Nadia Nakai are “in a weird space”, saying that it was over some words that were said on a song.

Watch the video below: