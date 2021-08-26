Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana welcome their bundle of joy!

Congratulations are in order for actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana as they start living life as a family of three, having recently welcomed their bundle of joy.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news, recalling when his wife went into labour earlier this week.

“Two days ago she asked me to take a walk with her because she was tired of being cooped in the house ... While walking she then commenced with telling me a story about how her mum had said the same thing to her dad when she was pregnant with her and that same night her mum fell into labour. Long story short, after that walk I became a dad,” the actor wrote.

Nyaniso expressed his gratitude, joy and nervousness about the new chapter in their lives.

“All the books, YouTube videos, and podcasts couldn't prepare me for this. I'm elated, in awe, and can't believe the wonder of God and the human being.”