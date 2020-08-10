'I was too shy to ask for a pic': Nyaniso on meeting Beyonce on 'Black Is King'

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze opened up on Instagram about working with Beyonce on Black Is King, calling it a dream come true.

The former Ashes to Ashes star played the main role of Simba on Bey's new visual album.

The film also features other African artists like the late Mary Twala, Moonchild and Nandi Madida.

He took to social media recently to answer a few questions about the project.