'I was too shy to ask for a pic': Nyaniso on meeting Beyonce on 'Black Is King'
Actor Nyaniso Dzedze opened up on Instagram about working with Beyonce on Black Is King, calling it a dream come true.
The former Ashes to Ashes star played the main role of Simba on Bey's new visual album.
The film also features other African artists like the late Mary Twala, Moonchild and Nandi Madida.
He took to social media recently to answer a few questions about the project.
Answering questions, the star said working on the film was surreal.
“It still feels like a prayer. Something that I take deep breaths to truly embrace,” said Nyaniso.
The dancer was candid about his time on set and said it was “warm, safe and exciting”.
“I felt safe and supported. Everyone holds a warm environment in the team,” he revealed.
Nyaniso also recounted the most poignant scene for him in the film: the stand-off between Scar and Simba.
Black Is King is based on the album The Lion King: The Gift.
The performer also said he felt comfortable and safe working with Beyonce. But when asked if he took a photo with Beyonce, Nyaniso admitted that he was too shy to ask.
“The true message of #BlackIsKing is that we are all kings. I’m just a representation of that … that is an honour.”