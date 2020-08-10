TshisaLIVE

'I was too shy to ask for a pic': Nyaniso on meeting Beyonce on 'Black Is King'

10 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Nyaniso Dzedze says he was too shy to ask Beyonce for a photo on the set of 'Black Is King'.
Nyaniso Dzedze says he was too shy to ask Beyonce for a photo on the set of 'Black Is King'.
Image: Via Nyaniso Dzedze's Instagram

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze opened up on Instagram about working with Beyonce on Black Is King, calling it a dream come true.

The former Ashes to Ashes star played the main role of Simba on Bey's new visual album.

The film also features other African artists like the late Mary Twala, Moonchild and Nandi Madida.

He took to social media recently to answer a few questions about the project.

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
1 week ago

Answering questions, the star said working on the film was surreal.

“It still feels like a prayer. Something that I take deep breaths to truly embrace,” said Nyaniso.

The dancer was candid about his time on set and said it was “warm, safe and exciting”.

“I felt safe and supported. Everyone holds a warm environment in the team,” he revealed.

Nyaniso also recounted the most poignant scene for him in the film: the stand-off between Scar and Simba.

Black Is King is based on the album The Lion King: The Gift

The performer also said he felt comfortable and safe working with Beyonce. But when asked if he took a photo with Beyonce, Nyaniso admitted that he was too shy to ask. 

“The true message of #BlackIsKing is that we are all kings. I’m just a representation of that … that is an honour.”

