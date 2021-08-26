'I wish our father was still alive to witness your success' — DJ Zinhle's brother pens open letter to the DJ

In an official statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the DJ said she had decided to have her own reality show so that she could share her pregnancy experience with her fans, having thus far kept the news under wraps.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show, however this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate,” she said.

Zinhle's fans are looking forward to seeing what makes the DJ a success, especially as Zinhle is well-known for keeping her personal affairs to herself.

Fans will get a front-row seat into the life of the “queen of multiple streams of income”.