TshisaLIVE

'I wish our father was still alive to witness your success' — DJ Zinhle's brother pens open letter to the DJ

26 August 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Zenzele Jiyane pens open letter to DJ Zinhle after the announcement of her reality show.
Zenzele Jiyane pens open letter to DJ Zinhle after the announcement of her reality show.
Image: Instagram/ Zenzele Jiyane

After the announcement of DJ Zinhle's reality TV show Unexpected launching on BET, the DJ's brother Zenzele Jiyane penned a heartfelt post to celebrate her.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zenzele shared how proud their late father would have been to witness how far she's come in her career.

“I have no words to express how I feel about your hard work. I wish our father was still alive to witness your success. I know he'd be proud of you. I also know he's watching you from heaven and that's why you're so successful. May you continue to be strong, beautiful MaZikode. I love you and thank you for everything,” he wrote.

In an official statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the DJ said she had decided to have her own reality show so that she could share her pregnancy experience with her fans, having thus far kept the news under wraps.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show, however this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate,” she said.

Zinhle's fans are looking forward to seeing what makes the DJ a success, especially as Zinhle is well-known for keeping her personal affairs to herself.

Fans will get a front-row seat into the life of the “queen of multiple streams of income”.

READ MORE

DJ Zinhle posts first baby bump snap - thanks fans for celebrating with her and bae

“Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz,” said a happy and glowing DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Halala! DJ Zinhle confirms pregnancy and 'Unexpected' reality TV show

Baby no. 2 is on the way! Kairo is getting a sibling and SA loves to see it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Zinhle admits her hectic work schedule is 'exhausting' - tweeps drag her for being 'ungrateful'

"It's also normal to feel tired," said DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Makhadzi sets the record straight on her relationship with Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘She said yes!’ — Smitten Sello Maake ka Ncube gushes over his fiancée Pearl TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. #LoveLivesHere | Thando Thabethe gushes over Lunga Shabalala on IG TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan