'Jiva!' star Sne Mbatha & breakdancer Mids talk about the change they want to see

Netflix Jiva! star and choreographer Sne Mbatha has opened up about how she feels dancers are neglected by the powers that be and how that needs to change urgently to allow the new generation of dancers to thrive.

The dancer and actress spoke candidly with TshisaLIVE about the major hurdles one has to face to make it as a dancer and choreographer. Having worked hard for years before making it into the mainstream, where work opportunities are more readily accessible, Sne said aspiring dancers shouldn't have to struggle so much to live their passion and carve out careers.

“My opinion is that we need more opportunities and more platforms for dancers to be able to access proper dancing in dance and education, so that we are able to all grow and at least establish some sort of unity within the dance fraternity. We need more investments and belief from corporate, you know for people to invest more in dance, as it is a sustainable career. We are a dancing nation, I don't understand why we are being neglected.

“We need more financial support so that we can build more facilities, more dance studios, create more job opportunities by hiring more dance teachers and trainers ..." said Sne.

Sne, who hails from Kwa Zulu Natal, said even though she's had the opportunity to work with great productions and festival, being part of Jiva! was a big deal for her.

“My biggest highlight as a dancer and choreographer, has been creating a dance scene for the latest Netflix series, called Jiva! I also feature there, playing the character of Zinhle. I created and choreographed one of the scenes on episode three — the Durban, uShaka Marine scene where the girls fetch Ntombi. Doing that really changed my life.”

Watch Sne in her element below: