Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing'

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has responded to TshisaLIVE to say that she is “well and alive” and not “missing” as alluded to by her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga on his Instagram Live Stories that have gone viral.

South Africans were left concerned for the media personality's safety after her boyfriend said he had apparently not seen her since “dropping her off at the salon” where they are currently on holiday in Dubai, UAE.

Responding to TshisaLIVE's request for comment in her Instagram inbox, Khanyi provided a brief statement.

“I am well and alive, thank you. I appreciate you all,” she wrote.

Khanyi and Kudzai had been living their best lives in the UAE, where they have been on vacation for the past couple of days. The social posts have been nothing but lovey-dovey as they lived the luxe life engaged in many adventurous activities.

Khanyi topped the trends list in SA on Tuesday after screenshots from Kudzai's Instagram detailing how “she's gone missing” went viral.

Kudzai took to Instagram with a post detailing how he had dropped Khanyi off at a hair salon at 6pm. After making her dinner and not hearing from her for several hours after sending many texts, Kudzai said he was concerned.

Read his full IG rant below: