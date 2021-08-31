WATCH | SK Khoza reflects on wisdom he received from Shona Ferguson

The Queen star Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has reflected on boss and colleague Shona Ferguson's life after he died last month.

Shona died after Covid-19-related complication on July 30.

A month after his death, actor SK has shared that he's still heartbroken over the loss. He took to Instagram with a video of the actors chatting.

“I remember saying that legends are celebrated only when they are dead,” said SK in the clip.

The star revealed to his fans that he misses Uncle Sho and wanted to thank him for the years of friendship and getting to learn the tricks of the trade from the late industry shaker.

“I miss you Mr Sho. In the 8 years I got to know you, I swear they were nothing short of amazing. I learnt so much from you and I am forever grateful for every single thing you did for me personally and professionally. Your legacy lives on Mr Ferguson, until we meet again, big brother,” said SK.

Watch video here: