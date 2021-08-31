WATCH | SK Khoza reflects on wisdom he received from Shona Ferguson
The Queen star Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has reflected on boss and colleague Shona Ferguson's life after he died last month.
Shona died after Covid-19-related complication on July 30.
A month after his death, actor SK has shared that he's still heartbroken over the loss. He took to Instagram with a video of the actors chatting.
“I remember saying that legends are celebrated only when they are dead,” said SK in the clip.
The star revealed to his fans that he misses Uncle Sho and wanted to thank him for the years of friendship and getting to learn the tricks of the trade from the late industry shaker.
“I miss you Mr Sho. In the 8 years I got to know you, I swear they were nothing short of amazing. I learnt so much from you and I am forever grateful for every single thing you did for me personally and professionally. Your legacy lives on Mr Ferguson, until we meet again, big brother,” said SK.
Watch video here:
Shona's loved ones have been vocal about the heartbreak they are going through after his death. Wife Connie Ferguson recently reflected on the past month without her soul mate. In an emotional Instagram post, the star opened up about her husband's death feeling like a freshly opened wound that she is struggling to recover from.
“Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote.
The actress accompanied her post with a scripture from the Bible that she revealed had taken on a new meaning since she lost the love of her life.
The scripture from the book of Revelations reads:
“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them. They will be His people, and God Himself Will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”