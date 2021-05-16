‘I love you more than I did yesterday,’ SK Khoza pens sweet note to his fiancée

The Queen actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has reflected on how much meeting his fiancée Ayanda has been a blessing for him and he took to Instagram to post the sweetest note to her on her birthday.

Ever since SK and Ayanda started sharing cosy and goofy snaps and video of each other, their fan base as a couple has grown exponentially.

Earlier this week, on Ayanda’s birthday, a smitten SK took to Instagram to celebrate her.

The Kings of Joburg actor also revealed that they met on her birthday a year ago.

“On the 13th May 2020, I was blessed to meet Ayanda Hlongwane and this day happened to also be your birthday. Looking at the year we have had, I am sure every single day and more certain that we were written in the books of life. I love you more than I did yesterday, more than the galaxies that no-one else will ever find.

He set out to spoil the birthday girl and went on to wish her nothing but the best life has to offer on her special day.

“Today is all about you my fiancée and celebrating a beautiful one year being in each other’s lives (29th will be a year as partners). May you be blessed abundantly with many more MaHlongwane, Masumpa, MaNgwane, my fair lady. Happy Happy Happy birthday” posted Khoza.

True to his words, SK and close family and friends gathered to celebrate Ayanda with a young party hosted at club Propaganda in Pretoria.

Here's a videos from the celebration.