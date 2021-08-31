TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are super-proud that Mapitsi & Thabo made it to the altar

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
31 August 2021 - 11:00 By chrizelda kekana
Much-loved 'Skeem Saam' characters Mapitsi and Thabo got married.
Image: Twitter/Mogau M

Skeem Saam fans all over SA were left in their feels last night as they watched day-one characters of the SABC1 soapie, Thabo and Mapitsi, get married after having endured a lot since the first day Mzansi met the pair.

Mapitsi and Thabo, played by Mogau Motlhatswi and Cornet Mamabolo respectively, are two of the original cast members of the much-loved soapie.

In the story, the pair started dating as teen at Turf High, went through the typical teenage rollercoaster love and plunged even deeper into trials and tribulations when Thabo impregnated Mapitsi. Even after they had their son, Pitsi, the cracks in their relationship eventually became big enough to break them and, for a while, they moved on and dated other people.

However, as they grew up and found themselves as individuals, the pair were pulled back to each other. Having endured family drama on steroids, a “problematic” mother-in-law, bridesmaids and groomsmen drama, Thabo and Mapitsi finally made it to the altar.

Everything about the joy of the event and the emotions shared as they exchanged vows, left viewers in their feels. That SA literally watched both Thabo and Mapitsi grow up in front of them made them feel like VIP guests at the wedding.

Tweeps flooded the TL with memes to mark the occasion.

Check the tweets out below:

