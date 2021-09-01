TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Connie Chiume and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle’s lunch in Atlanta, US

Former SA deputy president and UN executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was also there

01 September 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka joins iconic women in entertainment for a women's day lunch and farewell.
Image: Instagram/ connie chiume

Some of the most iconic women from Mzansi sat down together for lunch in Atlanta in the US on Monday to wrap up Women's Month.

Actress Connie Chiume, former deputy president of SA and executive director of the United Nations Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former talk show host and entrepreneur Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other influential women who were present at the lunch took to social media to share their pictures. 

“Highlight of the week was shutting down Women’s Month with my fellow sisters. Celebrating SAWA (SA Women's Alliance) and bidding farewell to our sister. Africans united,” Connie captioned her post.

“There is no vibe better than Mzansi vibe,” Felicia  commented.

Their Women's Day lunch was in conjunction with a farewell party for Phumzile who will travel back to SA to retire after serving two terms as executive director of UN Women. 

“Thank you Sisters of Atlanta for a great weekend. Felicia thank you for making moments count and thank you SAWA for helping us conclude Women’s Month with a message:  women are not superhumans.”

Connie has been touring Atlanta while on her workcation in America since arriving in July.

The actress is rumoured to be filming a sequel of the Black Panther franchise and has been sharing pictures of her sightseeing and fun escapades.

