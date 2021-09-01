SNAPS | Inside Connie Chiume and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle’s lunch in Atlanta, US

Some of the most iconic women from Mzansi sat down together for lunch in Atlanta in the US on Monday to wrap up Women's Month.

Actress Connie Chiume, former deputy president of SA and executive director of the United Nations Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former talk show host and entrepreneur Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other influential women who were present at the lunch took to social media to share their pictures.

“Highlight of the week was shutting down Women’s Month with my fellow sisters. Celebrating SAWA (SA Women's Alliance) and bidding farewell to our sister. Africans united,” Connie captioned her post.

“There is no vibe better than Mzansi vibe,” Felicia commented.