WATCH | Zakes Bantwini moves ‘Osama’ release date closer after global demand becomes hectic

Musician and DJ Zakes Bantwini has succumbed to pressure from his fans to release his hit song Osama sooner than he had planned after the song took a life of hits own.

SA and the world first got a taste of Zakes’ unreleased hit song when he featured on the Kunye series started by DJ Shimza with the aim of providing a platform that connects SA’s established and unsung stars to international artists, peers and audiences.

Zakes did his live streamed show on August 19 with Thandi Draai and Darque, but it was Osama, featuring Kasango, that left a permanent mark on people.

After he trended for days on Twitter as house music fans sang his praises, Zakes revealed the official release date for Osama, and his new music, was September 17.

Fans begged him to choose an earlier date and after many requests and seeing how well-received his song has been on the global stage, Zakes announced his music will be released on September 10.

Zakes also used the announcement post on Instagram to share some of the video that came his way from people rocking and enjoying his songs worldwide, from Kenya to Spain and Portugal.

Looks like Osama has set its eyes on a global takeover.

Watch the videos below: