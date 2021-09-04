SNAPS | A look at Keke Mphuthi and her partner’s birthday getaway

Bush escapes, aquarium visits, sightseeing and romantic dinner dates. That's what actress Keke Mphuthi's surprise birthday celebration for her boyfriend and baby daddy comprised.

The actress hosted her husband to five days of bliss in Cape Town for his August birthday.

“It was a surprise. For him, he's not a person that usually celebrates his birthday so I had to talk him into it by saying that we should do a lunch or something simple. I gave him minimal information then I managed to get access to his team players where he works to make sure that for those number of days he's not busy and just booked off.”