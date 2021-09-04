WATCH | ‘Your mom drips like this’ — Pearl Thusi and her daughter will leave you in stitches
Media personality Pearl Thusi has reminded her daughter that even though she is budding into a beautiful young woman, she shouldn't forget who gave her those looks.
In a video of Pearl and daughter Thando Mokoena inside her walk-in closet getting ready, the Queen Sono star complimented her baby girl but didn't let her slip about her momma arguably being one of the hottest women in SA.
“Hold up girl, I know you're cute and all that but is that your mom though? Is this your mom? Like is this your mom though? Like I mean is this your mom though?” she asked.
“I mean c'mon, your mom drips like this?” said Pearl.
Thando couldn't help but agree with her mother dearest.
“I know right?” said Thando.
“Girl you blessed,” Pearl said.
Watch their cute moment here:
Pearl is all about her family time, and even shares some of her most precious moments with her loved ones. A few weeks ago, the actress said she and her daughters were disgusted by the meat industry after watching a food documentary.
Taking to her Twitter to share her thoughts, Pearl admitted the more she watched earth and food processing documentaries, the more vegan life looked appealing.
“The more documentaries I watch, the more I’m convinced I need to plant my own food more regularly and go vegan gradually. The way animals and superfoods are farmed is disgusting,” declared the actress.
The actress said the footage she's seen so far had influenced her so much that she and her family were discussing their transition into no longer eating meat.
“My family and I are discussing eating meat maximum three times a week (fish included), and gradually reduce this over the next months and years until we’re not consuming other animal products. (I’ll have the leather conversation when I get there),” she tweeted.