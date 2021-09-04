WATCH | ‘Your mom drips like this’ — Pearl Thusi and her daughter will leave you in stitches

Media personality Pearl Thusi has reminded her daughter that even though she is budding into a beautiful young woman, she shouldn't forget who gave her those looks.

In a video of Pearl and daughter Thando Mokoena inside her walk-in closet getting ready, the Queen Sono star complimented her baby girl but didn't let her slip about her momma arguably being one of the hottest women in SA.

“Hold up girl, I know you're cute and all that but is that your mom though? Is this your mom? Like is this your mom though? Like I mean is this your mom though?” she asked.

“I mean c'mon, your mom drips like this?” said Pearl.

Thando couldn't help but agree with her mother dearest.

“I know right?” said Thando.

“Girl you blessed,” Pearl said.

Watch their cute moment here: