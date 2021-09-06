TshisaLIVE

Mmusi Maimane claps back at suggestion he’s ‘too old’ to listen to Drake

‘You think we just listen to Mandela speeches on repeat?’

06 September 2021 - 09:00
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane had social media buzzing with his clap backs to trolls who suggested he was “too old” to listen to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. 

Drake recently dropped his much-anticipated album, causing a mess on social media. 

The album has a 21-song track list that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi and Tems. 

Mmusi took to Twitter to share his favourite song from the album, Love All, which features Jay Z.

“When they ask me about the old situation,” he tweeted.

This was followed by “want sympathy when they tried to end me”.

However, things took a left turn when some Twitter users suggested he was “too old” to be listening to Drake.

Mmusi did not hold back, hitting them with some of the funniest clap backs. 

He wasn’t the only one to share his enthusiasm for Drake’s album. 

Drake’s album cover was turned into a viral meme, with public figures and corporates sharing their hilarious remakes. 

Daily Talk Show host Trevor Noah, DJ Zinhle and comedian Donovan Goliath were some of the names to join in on the fun. 

See some of the hilarious memes:

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ no match for Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’? The internet is split, yo

Drizzy vs Yeezy has left the TL a mess!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Pearl Thusi on 'new' Mmusi Maimane after he gushes about 'Queen Sono'

'You're so fun lately. I didn't want to comment, but what's happening? How is that old woman (Helen Zille)?'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Maimane urges followers not to lose their souls: I'm hearing about snakes & strange things

"All that you have is your soul"
Politics
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Makhadzi hosts Oskido for lunch & gives him a mini tour of her new home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York