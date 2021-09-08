Tweeps drag DJ Sbu for wanting to bring cryptocurrency to ekasi

Musician DJ Sbu has come under fire after suggesting cryptocurrency should be introduced ekasi.

Taking to Twitter, the star, who often chats about cryptocurrency or a digital currency, shared his plans to financially educate Mzansi about the currency to take his people to the “next level”.

The star said the next step in wealth creation is to introduce cryptocurrency in the townships. He explained that he wants to financially educate and reeducate people when it comes to digital currency and investing online.

“We are taking cryptocurrency to the hood. People need to know how to hustle cryptocurrencies. Time to unlearn and relearn about money. I'm all about education,” he wrote.