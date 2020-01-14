Futuristic 'Akon City' is going ahead, singer confirms
14 January 2020 - 16:43
Grammy winner Akon is making progress on building his own city in Senegal.
Plans for the futuristic city have been in place since 2018, when Akon was given 800ha of land by Senegalese President Macky Sall.
The Senegalese-American singer’s most recent venture has been providing solar power to African countries through his company, Akon Lighting Africa.
The planned city will trade only in the entertainer's own cryptocurrency, AKoin.
Akon confirmed that the agreement had been finalised in posts on Instagram and Twitter.
Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf— AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020