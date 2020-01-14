Futuristic 'Akon City' is going ahead, singer confirms

Grammy winner Akon is making progress on building his own city in Senegal.

Plans for the futuristic city have been in place since 2018, when Akon was given 800ha of land by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The Senegalese-American singer’s most recent venture has been providing solar power to African countries through his company, Akon Lighting Africa.

The planned city will trade only in the entertainer's own cryptocurrency, AKoin.