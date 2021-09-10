Fans think baby No 2 is here after DJ Zinhle shares heavily pregnant snaps
Ahead of DJ Zinhle’s reality TV show premiere on BET, her boyfriend Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana of Black Motion and daughter Kairo have shared snaps from the mommy-to-be’s pregnancy photo shoot.
Zinhle’s family shared pictures that seem to have been taken in baby number two’s nursery.
After seeing the snaps, fans deduced Bongz and Zinhle may have named their baby Asante — judging from the big font “Asante” on the cute pink/purple wallpaper that also led to speculation the pair are expecting a girl.
Murdah Bongz shared a picture of him holding DJ Zinhle’s baby bump with the caption “Wena Waythabath' inhliziyo yami.”
DJ ZInhle told TshisaLIVE he has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy.
“He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.
DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo also shared an adorable picture wearing a matchy dress with the caption: “Reporting for BIG SISTER duty!”
Kairo's caption fuelled the rumours “baby Asante” has arrived.
Zinhle told TshisaLIVE they have been preparing Kairo to assume the role of a big sister.
“Kairo is aware. We had to tell her in stages and prepare her mentally by asking her whether she would share her play room and who she would share it with. Kairo is a kid. We really had to tell her last.”
Speculations about DJ Zinhle giving birth to her second child started to spread as many are convinced she gave birth on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE reached out to the manager to confirm the news but he refused to comment.
DJ Zinhle has been mum about the rumours but shared an Instagram story with the caption, “Grateful”, and said she was anticipating sharing her journey with her fans on her upcoming reality show.
“We're getting closer to September 18, and I can’t wait to share this journey with you all.” she wrote.
Meanwhile, tweeps are happy for Zinhle and her growing family.
Dj Zinhle has given birth to her baby Asante. A mother of 2🤍 pic.twitter.com/11rDAYHbUR— Balondiwe🌸 (@Londi__we) September 9, 2021