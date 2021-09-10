Fans think baby No 2 is here after DJ Zinhle shares heavily pregnant snaps

Ahead of DJ Zinhle’s reality TV show premiere on BET, her boyfriend Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana of Black Motion and daughter Kairo have shared snaps from the mommy-to-be’s pregnancy photo shoot.

Zinhle’s family shared pictures that seem to have been taken in baby number two’s nursery.

After seeing the snaps, fans deduced Bongz and Zinhle may have named their baby Asante — judging from the big font “Asante” on the cute pink/purple wallpaper that also led to speculation the pair are expecting a girl.

Murdah Bongz shared a picture of him holding DJ Zinhle’s baby bump with the caption “Wena Waythabath' inhliziyo yami.”

DJ ZInhle told TshisaLIVE he has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy.

“He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.