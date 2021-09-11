Nay Maps on walking his sister down the aisle after father's passing

Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala recently got to walk his sister down the aisle after his father's passing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor reflected on his sister Thando Maphalala's wedding and walking her down the aisle alongside his mother, citing it as a “spiritual” and “life-changing” experience.

“An epic life-changing experience took place last week. As a big brother, standing in for uBaba (my father), the Queen Mother and I walked my precious pearl love, daddy’s princess Thando Maps down the aisle. What a spiritual and blessed day this was,” he wrote.