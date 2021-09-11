Nay Maps on walking his sister down the aisle after father's passing
Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala recently got to walk his sister down the aisle after his father's passing.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor reflected on his sister Thando Maphalala's wedding and walking her down the aisle alongside his mother, citing it as a “spiritual” and “life-changing” experience.
“An epic life-changing experience took place last week. As a big brother, standing in for uBaba (my father), the Queen Mother and I walked my precious pearl love, daddy’s princess Thando Maps down the aisle. What a spiritual and blessed day this was,” he wrote.
Nay Maps' father passed away in July last year.
The actor took to his Instagram timeline on the anniversary of his father's death to share how he was struggling to come to terms with the loss of his dad.
“Been a tough week and even worse today. I wish the pain could go away, but I celebrate you and I am grateful to have had a father like you. The Best Father in the world. I love you,” he wrote.
After losing his father, Nay Maps said his grandmother passed away a week after his grandfather and he was inconsolable and heartbroken.
“It saddens me to even type this, as I only just recently lost my father and now you too have left us to be with him,” he wrote.
“I don't know what's happening but, grandma, it's only been a week since granddad left. Now I see you decided to join him. You left same time and same day as he did last week.”