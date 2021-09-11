TshisaLIVE

Nay Maps on walking his sister down the aisle after father's passing

11 September 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Nay Maps opened up about walking his sister down the aisle after his father's passing.
Nay Maps opened up about walking his sister down the aisle after his father's passing.
Image: Instagram/ Nay Maps

Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala recently got to walk his sister down the aisle after his father's passing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor reflected on his sister Thando Maphalala's wedding and walking her down the aisle alongside his mother, citing it as a “spiritual” and “life-changing” experience.

“An epic life-changing experience took place last week. As a big brother, standing in for uBaba (my father), the Queen Mother and I walked my precious pearl love, daddy’s princess Thando Maps down the aisle. What a spiritual and blessed day this was,” he wrote.

Nay Maps' father passed away in July last year.

The actor took to his Instagram timeline on the anniversary of his father's death to share how he was struggling to come to terms with the loss of his dad.

“Been a tough week and even worse today. I wish the pain could go away, but I celebrate you and I am grateful to have had a father like you. The Best Father in the world. I love you,” he wrote.

After losing his father, Nay Maps said his grandmother passed away a week after his grandfather and he was inconsolable and heartbroken.

“It saddens me to even type this, as I only just recently lost my father and now you too have left us to be with him,” he wrote.

“I don't know what's happening but, grandma, it's only been a week since granddad left. Now I see you decided to join him. You left same time and same day as he did last week.” 

READ MORE

Nay Maps loses his grandmother a week after losing his grandfather

May their souls rest in peace
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

Nay Maps says "life is what you make it" not what others think it should be, even when you are a preacher's kid.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Nay Maps on reality TV, taking over music & waiting for love

Actor Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala has stolen the hearts of TV audiences across the country for his role as Mxolisi Xulu on Uzalo but the star ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda is happy, healthy & finally divorced after a hectic year TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Life after twars — Ntiski Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka make amends TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Our names are not a joke' - Unathi Nkayi slams JP Smith for 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sivenathi Mabuya confirms her time is up on 'Scandal!' after 4 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans