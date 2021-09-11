Oskido spills secrets of success: Minding your business and focusing on yourself sparks creativity

DJ and music mogul Oskido has shared advice on how to maximise one's creativity, and who knew all it took was to mind your business.

Taking to Twitter with his pearls of wisdom and much-needed advice for his followers, the star said simply minding your business and looking out for yourself can help you conserve your creative energy.

He suggested one should focus on their own life and goals.

“Minding your own business conserves your energy to do creative work. Focus on your life, your goals and what you want to accomplish,” wrote Oskido.