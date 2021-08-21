TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Oskido’s TikTok videos are everything you didn’t know you needed

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 August 2021 - 14:00
Veteran DJ Oskido recently joined TikTok and Mzansi loves his content.
Veteran DJ Oskido recently joined TikTok and Mzansi loves his content.
Image: Instagram/Oskido

While TikTok is dominated by ama2000, nobody ever said the popular social media video platform was off limits for amagrootman, so DJ Oskido recently joined the chat and Mzansi is living for his content.

A lot of Mzansi celebs joined TikTok and have been having amazing times and joining dance challenges and shooting quick viral videos.

While they are fun to watch, creating TikTok videos takes time, and Mzansi has been super impressed with Oskido for not only getting the hang of it but also consistently posting videos.

One tweep took to the TL to share how watching Oskido’s TikTok feed has become her fave activity.

Whenever I have a bad day, I go to Oskido’s TikTok and watch him being a 2000. His videos dust me all the time.” 

Watch one of his TikTok videos below:

Many of Oskido’s videos have landed on Twitter, including the video in which the veteran musician joined the challenge created from Babes Wodumo’s viral Facebook Live where she shamed baby mamas.

Oskido’s impression was an instant hit!

Watch below:

While it's clear Oskido doesn’t blend in with ama2000, Mzansi loves a king who knows how to stay relevant and infiltrate different markets as a businessman.

Oskido’s TikTok videos also feature is his children, and his videos are exactly the kind of wholesome cool/silly dad Mzansi signed up for.

One tweep said: “Just found Oskido’s TikTok account and it’s so wholesome.”

Another said: “Watching Oskido’s TikTok videos is bloody therapeutic.”

“Oskido on TikTok is something I never knew I needed,” tweeted another fan.

“Oskido is doing TikTok dances better than me. Never thought I would write a tweet like that,” said a tweep.

Here are more videos before you go searching for his TikTok account:

