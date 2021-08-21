WATCH | LOL! Oskido’s TikTok videos are everything you didn’t know you needed

While TikTok is dominated by ama2000, nobody ever said the popular social media video platform was off limits for amagrootman, so DJ Oskido recently joined the chat and Mzansi is living for his content.

A lot of Mzansi celebs joined TikTok and have been having amazing times and joining dance challenges and shooting quick viral videos.

While they are fun to watch, creating TikTok videos takes time, and Mzansi has been super impressed with Oskido for not only getting the hang of it but also consistently posting videos.

One tweep took to the TL to share how watching Oskido’s TikTok feed has become her fave activity.

“Whenever I have a bad day, I go to Oskido’s TikTok and watch him being a 2000. His videos dust me all the time.”

Watch one of his TikTok videos below: