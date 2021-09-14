TshisaLIVE

Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for choosing love over bitterness after break-up

“We always expect our fellow sisters to be bitter and filled with blinding rage during break-ups. That is why no-one will see love in Simphiwe's post,” Phuthi said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 September 2021 - 14:00
Actress Phuti Khomo said she was proud of Simz Ngema and Tino.
Actress Phuti Khomo said she was proud of Simz Ngema and Tino.
Image: Instagram/Phuti Khomo

Businesswoman and former beauty queen Phuthi Khomo has praised actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema for speaking highly of her baby daddy Tino Chinyani even as she announced their break-up, saying it takes a mature person to handle a break-up the way Simz did.

Simz sent her fans into a state of confusion when she announced that her relationship with model and baby daddy has come to an end. More than the break-up itself, fans were shocked at how the announcement read like a love letter as Simz sang Tino's praises and still professed her love for her co-parenting partner.

The actress's choice of words and tone of her post made it clear that the break-up was amicable and Phuthi took to Simz' comment section to applaud her for her approach.

“To whom it may concern. We always expect our fellow sisters to be bitter and filled with blinding rage during break-ups. That is why no-one will see love in Simphiwe's post. On the surface it looks like a break-up post but if you actually read what she wrote intently, and the pictures on the post, you will realise that this post speaks of a love celebrated between two people and a love for a child,” said the former beauty queen.

Phuthi said she especially loved the way Tino and Simz handled their break-up because they have a child to consider.

The decision to speak highly of one's former partner and to co parent comes from love. It takes a different kind of love to make those kinds of decisions after the decision to move away from the person you had in your heart.

“But I understand how not everyone will see that. It takes a person who comes from love to see expressions of love, even in the most unideal circumstances. I love the love and maturity that Simphiwe is showing in this post,” Phuthi said.

SA shook as Simz Ngema announces break-up with Tino in loving IG post

Simz and her baby daddy Tino have called it quits!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

In her Instagram post, Simz - who has one baby, Tiyani, with Tino - said she appreciated the contributions he made in her life and they intended on staying friends and co-parenting their son.

“An end to a beautiful love story. This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again.

“I'I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son. Tiyani Chinyani we will always be great parents to you and we will always be there for you.”

The actress added that she was grateful for the lessons and memories and said she still cared greatly for Tino.

“No tears here, just lessons learnt and beautiful memories. Here’s to friendship and dope a** co-parenting. Tino, take care of yourself. Love you forever and always,” she wrote.

READ MORE

SNAPS | Inside Simz Ngema’s 32nd birthday celebration

"This day was about showing appreciation to the people who mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who made it a special day."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Simz Ngema writes an open letter to herself on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death

Simphiwe Ngema reflects on her healing journey on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane encourage Connie Ferguson as she mourns Shona’s death

Actress Simz Ngema and RHOD star Ayanda Ncwane have written open letters to recently widowed actress Connie Ferguson after the death of her husband.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Phuti Khomo's snowy & luxurious birthday getaway in Lesotho

Phuti's luxurious birthday getaway in the snowy mountains of Lesotho cemented her position as the "queen" of soft life.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau trends after 'shiyi'indoda eDubai' chants at a groove TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Theo Kgosinkwe's celebrations for his wife Vourne's graduation TshisaLIVE
  3. Drip founder on relationship with Cassper Nyovest and collaboration with BMW TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Our names are not a joke' - Unathi Nkayi slams JP Smith for 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The trailer of 'Goodbye Gogo', film with Minnie Dlamini and hubby ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...