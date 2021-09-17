WATCH | Priddy Ugly on his diss track: 'I just wanted to put pressure on dudes to rap more'

Priddy Ugly has lifted the lid on his “beef” with rapper A-Reece.

In the latest episode of POPradio, the rapper expounded on the speculation that he was taking aim at A-Reece in his diss track, Handful Of Dust, saying he was merely playing the game of hip hop and responding to some rap lines that A-Reece had in his song Hibachi.

“So on the song Handful Of Dust, there are lyrics that people think are about people and they are about certain rappers but it’s not really about them. It’s like let’s play diski. You’re not trying to kill the next dude but you’re like, hey bro I’m gonna cross you over. On Handful Of Dust, I say you know, because, I’ll say Reece because the slimes are in my mentions like a lot, but shout out to the slimes ... I just wanted to put pressure on dudes to rap more. The narrative of hip hop is dead can’t be there if artists are dropping music,” he said.

A Reece has not addressed the rumours that he is feuding with the rapper, however his recent post teasing new music that replicates Priddy Ugly's video concept with Big Star Johnson had fans thinking he was fuelling the speculation.