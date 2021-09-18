TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Blood & Water’ official trailer drops & the drama is enticing!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 September 2021 - 08:00
Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood & Water'.
Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood & Water'.
Image: Lindsey Appolis

The countdown for the much-anticipated return of Netflix's popular series, Blood & Water, has begun with less than a week to go before Mzansi and the rest of the world finds out how life continues for Puleng and her potential long-lost sister.

The captivating story, starring young stars Ama Qamata (Puleng Khumalo), Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele), Thabang Molaba (Karabo “KB” Molapo), Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels), and Natasha Thahane (Wendy Dlamini) among other well-known cast members, left fans with a cliffhanger finish when season one ended.

Now the Parkhurst High squad returns with a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results and the drama ensures to test old alliances and forge new and unlikely friendships.

The second season promises not only more drama, but new faces and interesting developments.

Here's the trailer to keep you going until September 24.

The series dropped in 2020 and there was no negative review in sight on the TL. All fans had to say at the time is that they wanted more!

The much-anticipated series is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.

Fans gave the series a thumbs-up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry. They love the storyline which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.

READ MORE

Mzansi reacts to Netflix's 'Blood & Water' season 2 date announcement

"The coolest kids in Africa are back with another season!!" - Ama Qamata
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Gail Mabalane hopes to inspire women as she opens up about her hair loss and regrowth journey

She didn't immediately realise that something was wrong until she went to the salon for a routine hair wash.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Blood & Water' cast talk filming sex scenes and gaining global fame

It's been a whirlwind ride for the creators and cast of 'Blood & Water', Netflix's second original African content drama, made and set in Cape Town.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Netflix's 'Blood and Water' gets a Yaaasss from Mzansi!

Where is season two Netflix?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Cornet Mamabolo talks about 'difficult' last scene on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  5. Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for choosing love over bitterness after break-up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony