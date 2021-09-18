WATCH | ‘Blood & Water’ official trailer drops & the drama is enticing!

The countdown for the much-anticipated return of Netflix's popular series, Blood & Water, has begun with less than a week to go before Mzansi and the rest of the world finds out how life continues for Puleng and her potential long-lost sister.

The captivating story, starring young stars Ama Qamata (Puleng Khumalo), Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele), Thabang Molaba (Karabo “KB” Molapo), Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels), and Natasha Thahane (Wendy Dlamini) among other well-known cast members, left fans with a cliffhanger finish when season one ended.

Now the Parkhurst High squad returns with a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results and the drama ensures to test old alliances and forge new and unlikely friendships.

The second season promises not only more drama, but new faces and interesting developments.

Here's the trailer to keep you going until September 24.