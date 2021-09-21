Rapper K.O says social media convinces 20-somethings they haven't made it

Rapper and music mogul K.O has reminded people under 30 they have their lives ahead of them, even if social media has convinced them otherwise.

Addressing the struggles of being in your 20s and living in the age of social media, the hitmaker wanted to remind young people in SA that the pressure to make it big before hitting 30 is an illusion.

Taking to Twitter, the star said those who feel like they haven't made it yet by the age of 30 have fallen victim to social media and the chats on the TL about success.

Advising his followers, the star said 20-somethings have their whole lives ahead of them, and plenty of time to achieve their goals.

“If you’re under 30, stressed you ain’t made it yet, sorry you’re just a victim of social media pressure. Got your whole life ahead of you! It’s a marathon my young kings and queens” said K.O.