Rapper K.O says social media convinces 20-somethings they haven't made it

21 September 2021 - 12:30
KO believes social media convinces young people they haven't achieved when they still have a long way to go.
Image: Instagram/K.O

Rapper and music mogul K.O has reminded people under 30 they have their lives ahead of them, even if social media has convinced them otherwise.

Addressing the struggles of being in your 20s and living in the age of social media, the hitmaker wanted to remind young people in SA that the pressure to make it big before hitting 30 is an illusion.

Taking to Twitter, the star said those who feel like they haven't made it yet by the age of 30 have fallen victim to social media and the chats on the TL about success.

Advising his followers, the star said 20-somethings have their whole lives ahead of them, and plenty of time to achieve their goals. 

If you’re under 30, stressed you ain’t made it yet, sorry you’re just a victim of social media pressure. Got your whole life ahead of you! It’s a marathon my young kings and queens” said K.O.

Many of the star's ardent fans agreed with him, but some felt the pressure to achieve wasn't only from social media.

Mzansi's rich and famous are often critical of the ills of social media.

Recently singer-songwriter Lady Zamar advised against getting relationship advice from strangers online.

“If you take advice from people and social media about your relationship, it is guaranteed to fail. Instead talk to God about everything!” 

“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding. It teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected. The Bible teaches the exact opposite: love is unconditional. Forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind,” said Lady Zamar.

