Rapper K.O says social media convinces 20-somethings they haven't made it
Rapper and music mogul K.O has reminded people under 30 they have their lives ahead of them, even if social media has convinced them otherwise.
Addressing the struggles of being in your 20s and living in the age of social media, the hitmaker wanted to remind young people in SA that the pressure to make it big before hitting 30 is an illusion.
Taking to Twitter, the star said those who feel like they haven't made it yet by the age of 30 have fallen victim to social media and the chats on the TL about success.
Advising his followers, the star said 20-somethings have their whole lives ahead of them, and plenty of time to achieve their goals.
“If you’re under 30, stressed you ain’t made it yet, sorry you’re just a victim of social media pressure. Got your whole life ahead of you! It’s a marathon my young kings and queens” said K.O.
— K.O (@MrCashtime) September 20, 2021
Many of the star's ardent fans agreed with him, but some felt the pressure to achieve wasn't only from social media.
Sometimes it’s not social media pressure though. It’s seeing your home situation that affects you, and see yourself as as the best candidate to make the situation better, but still failing and trying . Just a point of view …— ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) September 20, 2021
Sometimes social media gives you what you're looking for. But then again the situation at home sometimes makes it harder for you but you try and fail eventually things come together. The race is still on, it doesnt stop while you're alive.— Mjolo-The-Pandemic🚫 (@thirsty_sphe) September 20, 2021
Even at fourthy one is not late to achieve. Life has no formula. Some people become successful at 50. Some at tender age, and become broke later. We must keep pushing.— Lekgolokoe (@sammymoloi01) September 21, 2021
The pressure comes from seeing our homes slowly fall apart.— VenusVenison (@VenisonVenus) September 20, 2021
But no one should be taking advice from rappers who made money at a young age. People who are out of touch with the realities of this country. You've spent your adult life sheltered by your wealth. Silence is golden.
Social media pressure will.make you think people are living a good life until you realise that a person will be driving a BMW then goes to garage and buy R30 petrol.... Petrol station guys are seeing things I tell you .— Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) September 20, 2021
Sometimes it’s not social media pressure but the disappointment you always get or encounter when you try to make things out. We are humans it’s not nice to try and see no results yet you see others reaping their benefits of trying.— Phakamile Tshabangu (@PhakamileTshab3) September 20, 2021
Nah we need to be real and acknowledge each individual's struggle. Social media Pressure is nothing compared to reality bro, and reality isn't pretty.— Grimmy (@Gingsue) September 20, 2021
Mzansi's rich and famous are often critical of the ills of social media.
Recently singer-songwriter Lady Zamar advised against getting relationship advice from strangers online.
“If you take advice from people and social media about your relationship, it is guaranteed to fail. Instead talk to God about everything!”
“Social media teaches limitations on love, kindness and understanding. It teaches forgiveness isn’t real and if you forgive you will be disrespected. The Bible teaches the exact opposite: love is unconditional. Forgive someone as many times as they ask and never stop being kind,” said Lady Zamar.