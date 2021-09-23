'We definitely not on good terms' - Reason clears the air on his relationship with Moozlie

Reason, aka Sizwe Alkaline, has lifted the lid on what transpired between him and rapper Moozlie.

In a recent interview on SABC1's Real Goboza, the rapper shed light on why he and Moozlie were no longer on good terms after they worked on the Fourways Freestyle song together.

Moozlie released a second version of the song taking aim at Reason.

“We definitely not on good terms. I basically wrote something for Nomuzi and when you write something for someone you give them the demo and I left her with the demo. The demo was for her to record something new and she recorded. She decided to keep my vocal and then write a diss track to my business partners.

“I asked to be removed and that’s the part she seems to always forget when we have this chat. Dog take my vocal off if you’re gonna do this thing do it wholeheartedly go for it. I didn’t like how it unfolded,” Reason said.