TshisaLIVE

‘They’re the only constant thing I have in my life’ — MaMkhize’s love letter to her family

27 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Shauwn Mkhize gushed over her family.
Shauwn Mkhize gushed over her family.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has praised her family, thanking them for being the anchor in her life.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of herself with her son Andile, and gushed over how amazing her family was.

"God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. My family is the only constant thing I have in my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them.

"Oh, how I love my family. Business, it comes and goes, there are highs and lows, but I will forever be grateful for what it has done in our lives," she wrote. 

Penning an open letter to fitness influencer Sbahle last week, MaMkhize spoke of her love for her daughter.

"My dearest Sbahle Mpisane. My heart always melts when I see you this happy and thank God for giving us another chance with you. I love and appreciate you, baby girl. May your light forever shine bright." she wrote.

In celebration of Father's Day, MaMkhize wrote an open letter to her son Andile.

"I want you to know that you are my proudest and greatest achievement. Had it not been for you, I would not be the person I am today. Thank you for being my reason for living. I hope one day you too will look at your daughter and see her as your reason for waking up every morning."

WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes over her granddaughter

"Watching her grow has been a blessing."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

MaMkhize pens note to brown skin girls: 'Never give them a chance to dim your light'

Shauwn also took Royal AM's recent loss with a pinch of salt, saying her team wasn't "off to a bad start" in the premiership.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able to celebrate you coz of what’s happening in Durban'

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize is big on family!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lost hope in the ANC and planning not to vote? Actor Jack Devnarain says 'you ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto him' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | French wishes and birthday kisses —Pearl Modiadie's son had two ... TshisaLIVE
  4. RUDE!- Lamiez Holworthy claps back at troll who says she looks like a boy TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Boity on being friends with exes and how badly Cassper 'hurt' her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...