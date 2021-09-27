‘They’re the only constant thing I have in my life’ — MaMkhize’s love letter to her family

Reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has praised her family, thanking them for being the anchor in her life.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of herself with her son Andile, and gushed over how amazing her family was.

"God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. My family is the only constant thing I have in my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them.

"Oh, how I love my family. Business, it comes and goes, there are highs and lows, but I will forever be grateful for what it has done in our lives," she wrote.