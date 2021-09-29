Makhadzi gushes over crazy streaming numbers: Thank you for the love!

Makhadzi recently had fans gushing over her success when she announced she had received a golden plaque for her Kokovha album.

The Limpopo hitmaker took to Twitter last Friday to celebrate her achievement with her fans.

“Kokovha album reached gold. I am proud to say I am the first female artist to reach gold in album not a single song. Thanks for your love.”

Managing partner at Open Mic Productions Brenden Maseko clarified the news with TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, saying it was her streaming numbers “for an album” that were a first of their kind in SA.

“She went gold for streaming. Her album went gold, so not one song. There's no female artist who has reached gold with a whole album. She is the most streamed female digital artist.”