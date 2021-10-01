LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight
Busiswa has responded to Makhadzi's claims that she would emerge as the winner if the two musicians were ever paired up in a celebrity boxing match.
In the latest episode of SABC1's The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest, Makhadzi was asked which celebrity she could go head-to-head with and she mentioned Busiswa.
“The first person I feel like I could really beat up is Busiswa. I would beat her up,” she said.
Reacting to her comment, Busiswa wrote: “Singene sisithi Dance Off, Sithi Punch-Punch, Sithi Verzuz- (hit for hit) ekugqibeleni (in the end) Ibeyi public holiday ngalomini.”
No doubt she thinks it would be iconic entertainment.
Singene sisithi Dance Off, Sithi Punch-Punch, Sithi Verzuz- (hit for hit) ekugqibeleni🤗😂🤣 Ibeyi public holiday ngalomini💕🇿🇦 https://t.co/8i0SQwO1vb— Mabusana Chomi (@busiswaah) September 30, 2021
Taking to her Instagram timeline, Busiswa shared a clip of the video, questioning what a “friendly” match would entail.
“I just need someone to define 'a friendly' for 17 marks below please. Then describe its relation to 'boxing match' for a further 13 marks,” she wrote.
This is not the first time the two stars have spoken about engaging in a celebrity boxing match.
While Cassper Nyovest was on a quest to find a worthy opponent for his celebrity boxing match, fans pitted Busiswa and Makhadzi against each other, suggesting they should get into the ring together.
Busiswa said she had no intention of engaging in a fight: “Yhu Thixo zange ndalwa mna and besides ndalahlekelwa ngumama.”
Yhu Thixo zange ndalwa mna & besides ndalahlekelwa ngumama😅💕 https://t.co/JJ4wayOBg8— Mabusana Chomi (@busiswaah) May 27, 2021