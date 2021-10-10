TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside the space jam birthday party for Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 October 2021 - 08:00
Tshepi Vundla and JR always throw the best parties for their son.
Tshepi Vundla and JR always throw the best parties for their son.
Image: Instagram/Tshepi Vundla via Shellingson

Media personality Tshepi Vundla and her musician bae always throw the best parties for their son and his fourth, space jam-themed party was filled with colour, laughter and family.

To celebrate four years of Sibabalwe, the celeb couple went all out with beautiful décor that included a colourful balloon and matching “Tune Squad” outfits, with tongue-dyeing cool drinks.

Siba celebrated his big day with his closest family and friends and from moments shared by his parents, he and his guests had lots of fun. Most wore basketball gear to respect the theme and everyone looked super cool.

Taking to Instagram, Tshepi shared the snaps and her feels about her first born’s trip around the sun.

Happy fourth birthday to my amazing, smart, funny and crazy baby boy. I love you so much nana. Thank you for being you and making life so much better. Wishing you the best day ever. I love watching you grow up. Let’s see what four has in store for you,” she wrote.

Last year, Siba’s party had a Marvel theme, with the whole family dressed to the tee in superhero costumes.

Tshepi and her son wore matching Spider-Man costumes, while JR honoured the late Chadwick Boseman in his Black Panther costume.

Here’s why Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son’s superhero birthday snaps had the TL wilding out

LOL! Black Panther stole Spiderman's shine on Twitter cause the streets are wild!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tshepi Vundla slams trolls ‘obsessing’ about why JR ‘hasn’t married her’

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla says she's annoyed by trolls constantly getting involved in her relationship.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself

"I hated myself and thought I was being a crappy mom," Tshepi got honest on the TL.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Tshepi Vundla apologises for ‘mean’ social media posts, says ‘there’s no excuse’ for them

"I would like to apologise for my past posts on social media. They were mean and demeaning and there is no excuse for them."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity has demanded R1m from Bujy — but he says ‘both' of them 'are at fault' TshisaLIVE
  3. Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl TshisaLIVE
  4. Maps Maponyane defends Boity after Ifani makes 'distasteful' joke at her expense TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo has no ‘beef’ with Master KG — she just wants her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting