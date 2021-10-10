SNAPS | Inside the space jam birthday party for Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son

Media personality Tshepi Vundla and her musician bae always throw the best parties for their son and his fourth, space jam-themed party was filled with colour, laughter and family.

To celebrate four years of Sibabalwe, the celeb couple went all out with beautiful décor that included a colourful balloon and matching “Tune Squad” outfits, with tongue-dyeing cool drinks.

Siba celebrated his big day with his closest family and friends and from moments shared by his parents, he and his guests had lots of fun. Most wore basketball gear to respect the theme and everyone looked super cool.

Taking to Instagram, Tshepi shared the snaps and her feels about her first born’s trip around the sun.

“Happy fourth birthday to my amazing, smart, funny and crazy baby boy. I love you so much nana. Thank you for being you and making life so much better. Wishing you the best day ever. I love watching you grow up. Let’s see what four has in store for you,” she wrote.