Makhadzi felt the love in KZN — thanks DJ Tira for making it happen for her!

Even though she's recognised all over Africa, Limpopo-born hitmaker Makhadzi hadn't had a chance to share her electrifying performance with the province of KZN until recently and she's thanked DJ Tira for welcoming her.

The Ghanama singer has gained a huge following and love on the continent as one of SA's best performers on the stage, but there were still a few places locally she hadn't travelled to to perform.

Thanks to DJ Tira, Makhadzi had a taste of the vibe in Durban when she went to perform at Insimbini Lifestyle this past weekend.

Sharing moments from the weekend on her Instagram profile, the Matorokisi singer said she loved the experience so much that she's added the province to the places she calls home.

“DJ Tira, thanks for bringing me in KZN for the first time ... KZN is now my new home, the love I received yesterday is too much,” said an excited Makhadzi.