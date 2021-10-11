Rick Ross congratulates Khanya Mkangisa as she celebrates 2 million IG followers

TV presenter and actress Khanya Mkangisa got a special shout out from international superstar Rick Ross for reaching two million Instagram followers.

How do they know each other? They don't. But Khanya and Rick Ross are connected via their work with alcohol brand Luc Belaire.

Taking to her Instagram at the weekend, Khanya posted the special message from Rick Ross.

“What's up Khanya. It's the biggest boss in the game Rick Ross congratulating you on hitting that two million followers. Now let's take it to four million," said the US rapper.

Khanya thanked Rick Ross and her fans for the milestone.

“2 milli baby! I’ll def drink to that! Thank you family, but mostly thanks to all two million of you. Working on something with @officialbelaire to celebrate YOU!"