Rick Ross congratulates Khanya Mkangisa as she celebrates 2 million IG followers
TV presenter and actress Khanya Mkangisa got a special shout out from international superstar Rick Ross for reaching two million Instagram followers.
How do they know each other? They don't. But Khanya and Rick Ross are connected via their work with alcohol brand Luc Belaire.
Taking to her Instagram at the weekend, Khanya posted the special message from Rick Ross.
“What's up Khanya. It's the biggest boss in the game Rick Ross congratulating you on hitting that two million followers. Now let's take it to four million," said the US rapper.
Khanya thanked Rick Ross and her fans for the milestone.
“2 milli baby! I’ll def drink to that! Thank you family, but mostly thanks to all two million of you. Working on something with @officialbelaire to celebrate YOU!"
The more followers you have on social media, the more avenues you have to secure the bag, and while Khanya is looking to grow more, Boity Thulo remains number one in SA celebville where IG followers are concerned.
Boity recently reached five million followers on Instagram, and TshisaLIVE confirmed she became the most followed artist in SA, according to Ornico Media Monitoring.
Former cricketer AB de Villiers is the most followed celebrity in SA with 14.6 million followers, but Boity is at the top of the list in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity admitted reaching five million followers came with a lot of pressure, but said she is happy to take it on as it will open doors for her.
“It feels incredibly overwhelming in the best way. I never take any milestone for granted, no matter how big or small, and this is a great feat. It honestly is a true honour. It plays a big role in creating more streams of income. I’m wholeheartedly grateful.
“But the pressure is also hectic as I have to keep the followers interested. Either way, it’s all an incredible blessing,” Boity said.