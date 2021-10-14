Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her granny got shares at KFC

YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase raised eyebrows on the social streets after she revealed the businesses her grandmother is involved in.

During her interview with Cassper Nyovest on SABC1's The Braai Show Mihlali revealed that her grandmother owned shares at KFC, which had tongues wagging on social media.

Her fans understood a bit better where the influencer gets her entrepreneurial spirit from.

“She has various stores in KwaBhaca that she rents out. She has a store that sells building supplies. She also has shares at the KFC that side,” she said.