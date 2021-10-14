TshisaLIVE

Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her granny got shares at KFC

14 October 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Mihlali Ndamase on her entrepreneurial spirit and new business venture.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase raised eyebrows on the social streets after she revealed the businesses her grandmother is involved in.

During her interview with Cassper Nyovest on SABC1's The Braai Show Mihlali revealed that her grandmother owned shares at KFC, which had tongues wagging on social media.

Her fans understood a bit better where the influencer gets her entrepreneurial spirit from.

“She has various stores in KwaBhaca that she rents out. She has a store that sells building supplies. She also has shares at the KFC that side,” she said.

Reacting to her disclosing that information about her grandmother, Tweeps connected dots such as the reason Mihlali is a big fan of KFC and agreed with Cassper that Mihlali is a “cheese girl”.

Mihlali has had ambitions of working in the corporate arena but changed her mind as soon as her influencer career took off and, since gaining stardom, she has been working on establishing herself as a businesswoman.

Mihlali recently posted a video teaser on her social platforms revealing that she was set to launch her new business called Malakyt, which she hopes is going to create work opportunities for those in the beauty industry.

When asked whether she would release a makeup brand in future, during her interview with Donovan Goliath on The Lite Show, Mihlali gave a hint that her brand would start with the letter M but would not be her name.

“I have a name, I can't say ... it's not my name. It's not my name but it starts with an M,” she said.

While the social media influencer has not given any details regarding her business venture, Tweeps have flooded her timelines with congratulatory messages with the assumption that she'll be launching her makeup line soon, after a year of teasing towards it.

TshisaLIVE
