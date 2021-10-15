Slikour and Melissa celebrate four years of marriage: Thanks mama for being in my and our lives

Former rapper and businessman Siya "Slikour" Metane and his wife Melissa recently celebrated their fourth year anniversary.

Slikour thanked his wife for being part of their lives.

There is a saying that the first five years of marriage are the hardest, but Slikour and Melissa are still holding it down. The private couple tied the not knot at a Johannesburg country club and industry friends and family celebrated their union with them.

The rapper took to his Instagram to post a snap of the couple enjoying themselves and getting down at their wedding years ago.

“Thanks mama for being in my and our lives. Some things are bigger than our intelligence. Some things are divine in their intervention.”