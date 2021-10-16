SNAPS | Cuteness galore! Inside Lady Du's adorable daughter's fifth birthday
Amapiano singer and DJ Lady Du threw her little princess, Mia, the cutest birthday party when she turned five recently.
Taking to Instagram the songstress wished her sunshine a happy birthday, calling her the love of her life.
Mommas always wanna throw over-the-top birthday parties for their bundles of joy, and after the pandemic made things a little difficult, Lady Du made up for lost time for her daughter.
The five-year-old celebrated her Frozen-themed birthday party at creche with her friends.
Lady Du' s love for the love of her life runs deep, she ended the post by sharing a loved snap of the two.
The musician treats her daughter like her bestie and Mzansi saw the extent of the friendship when Lady Du posted a video exposing how she and her daughter seem to have conflicting ideas about having another baby in the house.
The Dakiwe hitmaker asked Mia what she thought about having a sibling.
The lil girl got triggered by the question, and without letting her mom finish the asking, the young girl candidly said she doesn’t want a sibling.
Mia didn't even explain why, but she made sure her mama knew that she wasn't signing up for the big sister life.