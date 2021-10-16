SNAPS | Cuteness galore! Inside Lady Du's adorable daughter's fifth birthday

Amapiano singer and DJ Lady Du threw her little princess, Mia, the cutest birthday party when she turned five recently.

Taking to Instagram the songstress wished her sunshine a happy birthday, calling her the love of her life.

Mommas always wanna throw over-the-top birthday parties for their bundles of joy, and after the pandemic made things a little difficult, Lady Du made up for lost time for her daughter.

The five-year-old celebrated her Frozen-themed birthday party at creche with her friends.