WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ with a twist
Adele's latest hit song Easy On Me has seen a flood of remixes and renditions from many around the world, including some of SA's talent.
On Wednesday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir released their rendition of the song with a twist.
The Limpopo-based choir shared a short clip singing the song with an African twist and additional lyrics.
Singing in a cappella, each member of the choir added something different to the cover.
The choir also showcases its incredible vocals and harmonies.
Watch the video below:
Easy On Me by @Adele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNL13uarXL— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) October 19, 2021
The choir's rendition comes after musician Lloyiso shared his emotional version and went viral on social media.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Lloyiso mentioned Adele as one of the people he would love to work with one day.
“Adele is one of the people I dream of working with, just because it would be a magical experience and I am sure we would make amazing music together. There are a couple of other people I would love to work with internationally as well,” he said.
LOL! The song also got a groovy remix on TikTok after one content creator, @theecalebkay, had a hand in giving it a SA spin-off.
“Coloured people this festive season with Adele's new numbers,” the video was captioned.