WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ with a twist

Adele's latest hit song Easy On Me has seen a flood of remixes and renditions from many around the world, including some of SA's talent.

On Wednesday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir released their rendition of the song with a twist.

The Limpopo-based choir shared a short clip singing the song with an African twist and additional lyrics.

Singing in a cappella, each member of the choir added something different to the cover.

The choir also showcases its incredible vocals and harmonies.

Watch the video below: