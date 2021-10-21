TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ with a twist

21 October 2021 - 15:00
The Ndlovu Youth Choir. File photo.
Image: Corinna Tannian

Adele's latest hit song Easy On Me has seen a flood of remixes and renditions from many around the world, including some of SA's talent. 

On Wednesday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir released their rendition of the song with a twist. 

The Limpopo-based choir shared a short clip singing the song with an African twist and additional lyrics. 

Singing in a cappella, each member of the choir added something different to the cover. 

The choir also showcases its incredible vocals and harmonies.

Watch the video below:

The choir's rendition comes after musician Lloyiso shared his emotional version and went viral on social media. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Lloyiso mentioned Adele as one of the people he would love to work with one day.

“Adele is one of the people I dream of working with, just because it would be a magical experience and I am sure we would make amazing music together. There are a couple of  other people I would love to work with internationally as well,” he said.

LOL! The song also got a groovy remix on TikTok after one content creator, @theecalebkay, had a hand in giving it a SA spin-off. 

“Coloured people this festive season with Adele's new numbers,” the video was captioned. 

TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
TshisaLIVE
