SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming
DJ Lamiez Holworthy's fashion game is one of the things fans love about her and sets her apart, especially her love for short pants, skirts and dresses.
However, on Tuesday the DJ caught strays on social media from trolls who said she should not wear shorts.
The star shared two pictures of herself in shorts which received positive responses from many of her fans.
“Wearing shorts today,” she captioned the pictures.
The DJ logged off for a while but received a call from Prince Kaybee, asking if she was okay as she was trending.
“Got a call from Prince Kaybee asking if I’m okay only to log on and see I am trending on Twitter. Daily, you people preach about mental health, suicide and being kinder only to be the total opposite minutes later!
Wearing short shorts today 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tOUoiNO9UH— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) October 16, 2021
She made it clear she was tired of being cyberbullied and being the “bigger person.”
“I have women of all shapes and sizes who follow me for this very reason! I have little girls who look up to me because of how comfortable I am in my own skin! Daily I am subjected to constant body shaming and bullying and told to be the bigger person," she tweeted on Tuesday before sharing a picture of herself in a short white dress.
Here are five times the DJ slayed in shorts: