RUDE!- Lamiez Holworthy claps back at troll who says she looks like a boy

Lamiez lamented how she was often trolled or body shamed by those who really should not be throwing stones.

In July she responded to those who criticised her body, posting an unedited snap of herself.

She was unapologetic as she told fans: “My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is me in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”