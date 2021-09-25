TshisaLIVE

RUDE!- Lamiez Holworthy claps back at troll who says she looks like a boy

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 September 2021 - 10:00
Lamiez Holworthy hit back hard!
Lamiez Holworthy hit back hard!
Image: Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy left a hater spinning recently, after they claimed she looked like a boy.

It all started when Lamiez posted a pic on Twitter of herself looking fresh.

The troll compared her to a man, which the star was not having.

“Chances are I’m more of a man than you could ever be. I could live with that,” she hit back.

Lamiez lamented how she was often trolled or body shamed by those who really should not be throwing stones.

In July she responded to those who criticised her body, posting an unedited snap of herself.

She was unapologetic as she told fans: “My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is me in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”

