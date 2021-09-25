RUDE!- Lamiez Holworthy claps back at troll who says she looks like a boy
DJ Lamiez Holworthy left a hater spinning recently, after they claimed she looked like a boy.
It all started when Lamiez posted a pic on Twitter of herself looking fresh.
The troll compared her to a man, which the star was not having.
“Chances are I’m more of a man than you could ever be. I could live with that,” she hit back.
Chances are I’m more of a man than you could ever be.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) September 18, 2021
I could live with that. 🙂 https://t.co/A6D1mqeVIR
Lamiez lamented how she was often trolled or body shamed by those who really should not be throwing stones.
In July she responded to those who criticised her body, posting an unedited snap of herself.
She was unapologetic as she told fans: “My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is me in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”