'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' outfit

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 October 2021 - 12:56
Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi left Twitter spit with her 'ANC-inspired' outfit.
Image: Twitter/Makhadzinator

People on Twitter are convinced that musician Makhadzi has made her political affiliations clear after a picture of her wearing a dress with ANC colours — green, yellow and black — went viral on the TL, igniting a debate about whether her “declaration” is wise.

The stunning picture, wherein Makhadzi wore a dress in the political party's colours, is from the past weekend where Makhadzi had the chance to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and perform in Limpopo during the ANC’s rally in her home province.

While Makhadzi didn't personally post anything to do with the performance, the dress or meeting the president, her stan accounts shared images and videos from the event which landed on Twitter to mixed reactions from tweeps.

Watch a clip from the rally below:

Anti-ANC tweeps were left hot and bothered that the Red Card hitmaker is a “supporter” of the ANC, while others didn't care about her political affiliation, adding that she was making bread for her family.

Her association with the ruling party also seemed to bother controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who weighed in on the trending topic, asking why Makhadzi was “sabotaging” her career.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi and her management for comment but they did not respond by the time this article was published.

Here are some of the reactions to Makhadzi in green, yellow and black colours:

