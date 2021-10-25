'Why is she sabotaging her career?' -Tweeps drag Makhadzi for 'ANC-inspired' outfit

People on Twitter are convinced that musician Makhadzi has made her political affiliations clear after a picture of her wearing a dress with ANC colours — green, yellow and black — went viral on the TL, igniting a debate about whether her “declaration” is wise.

The stunning picture, wherein Makhadzi wore a dress in the political party's colours, is from the past weekend where Makhadzi had the chance to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and perform in Limpopo during the ANC’s rally in her home province.

While Makhadzi didn't personally post anything to do with the performance, the dress or meeting the president, her stan accounts shared images and videos from the event which landed on Twitter to mixed reactions from tweeps.

Watch a clip from the rally below: