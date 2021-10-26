WATCH | From pretty makeup to powerful performance! Here’s how Makhadzi rocked Botswana

Never one to leave her supporters feeling robbed, Makhadzi went all out to give fans the full Makhadzi experience in Botswana this past weekend.

The Limpopo-hitmaker served face, body, vocals and moves to her adoring fans in the neighbouring country.

All through the weekend, social media posts popped up from her fans detailing how Botswana had been Makhadzified. The Matorokisi hitmaker also kept her SA fans in the loop as she documented her time that side.

Makhadzi looked stunning and fans were impressed when they heard the story of how she met up with the lady who did her face this past weekend.

The musician shared a story about how she got her makeup done by an upcoming MUA (makeup artist) named Bobo after she made contact through Instagram.

Bobo apparently slid into Makhadzi's DMs and pleaded with her to allow her to do her makeup when she landed in Botswana. After getting the public's support by sharing her posts, she finally got a call from Makhadzi's team.

This is how she did her magic on Makhadzi.