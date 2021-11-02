IN MEMES | 'Giyani: Land of Blood' has fans entangled in a language debate
Giyani: Land of Blood is back with its second season and the first episode, which aired on Monday night, had fans in a fit over how the Tsonga people's language didn't seem “authentic” in the story.
Tweeps were unimpressed with how far the telenovela had strayed from it being about the Tsonga nation and seemingly want the actors to at least be fluent in Xitsonga.
It had been almost two years since the popular telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures had aired. It was the first of its kind in SA TV and had a successful run with the first season on SABC2.
Despite the feat it's on, it came under heavy criticism for not being an exclusively Xitsonga-based drama.
This season Rami Chuene joined the cast of the show which had fans excited, while Senzo Radebe's twang also seemed to put tweeps off.
Tonight at 21:30 PM - just after voting closes, tune in to @SABC_2 for a brand new season of #GiyaniLandOfBlood - in the meantime, here is the trailer 👇🏿❤️| #GiyaniS2 📺 #telenovela 🇿🇦 #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/03nMjgUHGM— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) November 1, 2021
The series topped the Twitter trend list shortly after its return. The episode had some of the Xitsonga nation in a tug of war for how the telenovela has diversified the show, with the characters that are not Tsonga speaking.
The debate was sparked by comparing Giyani to other shows that air on the public broadcaster that are seemingly doing good without losing the core of its existence — which is the language and culture — that make the show what it is.
Shows like Muvhango and Uzalo have been thrown into the mix of the debate.
Some came to the defence of the drama saying that diversifying the drama series could mean increased viewership, because at the end of the day, it's all about making sure the series stays longer on TV.
Here are some of the reactions:
I don't mean to be tribalistic, but I feel like this drama/telenovel is full of non Tsonga speaking actors and actresses. Something we hardly see on other sopies such as Muvhango, Uzalo, just to mention but a few. But it is good for unity. #GiyaniLandOfBlood— Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) November 1, 2021
Honestly I want to see more of our tribe than other tribes mxm. #GiyaniLandOfBlood— Nkateko🦋 (@mahange_nkateko) November 1, 2021
Tsonga Twitter right now #GiyaniLandOfBlood pic.twitter.com/iw5p6Z8d5N— Nyiko Mavasa 💚💛❤️ (@Nyiko_Mabasa7) November 2, 2021
If you are not Venda,Tsonga, Pedi or Khelobedu what are you doing on Giyani? Can't Limpopo have its shine like how the KZN dramas have their shine? #GiyaniLandofBlood— X (@Xolani_Ringane) November 1, 2021
The way you are criticizing #GiyaniLandOfBlood is another reason it will never be easy for us as Xitsonga speaking people another show if we keep going like this.— UncleT🕵️ (@tiyanimbhungana) November 2, 2021
It’s Tsongas saying that #GiyaniLandOfBlood is not about tsonga people and their culture for me!— Fumani Rikhotso (@fumani_r) November 1, 2021
A mi lava va sweka tihove no kandza xigungu whole episode?? pic.twitter.com/Or6XjSOYfn
Nywe nywe axi vuyi Lok vaxi pfala ...how can it gain more views since you are giving it bad reviews and some people may not watch due to negativity comment ..... Vonwina Amin appreciate xem milav ku von nkoka wa xilo Lok xingahar Kona aaihh ☹️☹️#GiyaniLandOfBlood— Nwa khalanga❤️😊 (@Abigale0123) November 2, 2021
They ruined our beautiful sopie...this Fezile guy ufunani ne slungu 😭😭#GiyaniLandOfBlood pic.twitter.com/M7oZiVupEt— Sapie jaha ra Gladys🍁 (@sapie_ra) November 1, 2021