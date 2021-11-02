IN MEMES | 'Giyani: Land of Blood' has fans entangled in a language debate

Giyani: Land of Blood is back with its second season and the first episode, which aired on Monday night, had fans in a fit over how the Tsonga people's language didn't seem “authentic” in the story.

Tweeps were unimpressed with how far the telenovela had strayed from it being about the Tsonga nation and seemingly want the actors to at least be fluent in Xitsonga.

It had been almost two years since the popular telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures had aired. It was the first of its kind in SA TV and had a successful run with the first season on SABC2.

Despite the feat it's on, it came under heavy criticism for not being an exclusively Xitsonga-based drama.

This season Rami Chuene joined the cast of the show which had fans excited, while Senzo Radebe's twang also seemed to put tweeps off.