IN MEMES | 'Giyani: Land of Blood' has fans entangled in a language debate

02 November 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The cast of 'Giyani: Land of Blood', showing on SABC2.
Giyani: Land of Blood is back with its second season and the first episode, which aired on Monday night, had fans in a fit over how the Tsonga people's language didn't seem “authentic” in the story.

Tweeps were unimpressed with how far the telenovela had strayed from it being about the Tsonga nation and seemingly want the actors to at least be fluent in Xitsonga.

It had been almost two years since the popular telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures had aired. It was the first of its kind in SA TV and had a successful run with the first season on SABC2.

Despite the feat it's on, it came under heavy criticism for not being an exclusively Xitsonga-based drama.

This season Rami Chuene joined the cast of the show which had fans excited, while Senzo Radebe's twang also seemed to put tweeps off.

The series topped the Twitter trend list shortly after its return. The episode had some of the Xitsonga nation in a tug of war for how the telenovela has diversified the show, with the characters that are not Tsonga speaking.

The debate was sparked by comparing Giyani to other shows that air on the public broadcaster that are seemingly doing good without losing the core of its existence — which is the language and culture — that make the show what it is.

Shows like Muvhango and Uzalo have been thrown into the mix of the debate.

Some came to the defence of the drama saying that diversifying the drama series could mean increased viewership, because at the end of the day, it's all about making sure the series stays longer on TV.

Here are some of the reactions:

