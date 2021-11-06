‘Life is so unfair’ — brokenhearted DJ Euphonik remembers Killer Kau

Radio host and DJ Euphonik has taken to his Twitter account to remember the later Killer Kau with a behind the scenes video of the pair in the studio back in 2017.

The amapiano star passed away in a car crash in August 2021 together with Mpura and three other rising stars.

Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.

The then 19-year-old musician went viral after he uploaded a video with his song on the TL. DJ Euphonik spotted his talent on Twitter and took him under his wings. When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio.

Proving he was not a one hit wonder, he later released several songs, including his smash hit Amaneighbour.

Euphonik shared a video of him with Killer Kau after they recorded the single. In the clip Killer Kau was heard singing his praises and thanking him for helping to launch his career.

“Life is so unfair, man,” wrote Euphonik with a broken heart emoji.

Watch the short clip below: