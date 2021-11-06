TshisaLIVE

‘Life is so unfair’ — brokenhearted DJ Euphonik remembers Killer Kau

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 November 2021 - 08:00
The late Killer Kau was discovered on Twitter and DJ Euphonik was one of the people who reached out to help him.
Image: Instagram/ Killer Kau

Radio host and DJ Euphonik has taken to his Twitter account to remember the later Killer Kau with a behind the scenes video of the pair in the studio back in 2017.

The amapiano star passed away in a car crash in August 2021 together with Mpura and three other rising stars.

Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, burst into the spotlight when he was “discovered” on Twitter.

The then 19-year-old musician went viral after he uploaded a video with his song on the TL. DJ Euphonik spotted his talent on Twitter and took him under his wings. When Tholukuthi Hey became a viral hit, Killer Kau became one of the most seen faces on  TV and his deep voice one of the most heard on radio.

Proving he was not a one hit wonder, he later released several songs, including his smash hit Amaneighbour.

Euphonik shared a video of him with Killer Kau after they recorded the single. In the clip Killer Kau was heard singing his praises and thanking him for helping to launch his career.

“Life is so unfair, man,” wrote Euphonik with a broken heart emoji.

Watch the short clip below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017 after he located Killer Kau and Mbali, Euphonik spoke with excitement about the career of the young stars he was helping.

“We are also planning a concert this weekend at Icon in Soweto and I am reaching out to my DJ friends to play at the show,” Euphonik said.

“I genuinely believed in the track and said it was great. If it wasn't for me it might still be a video being shared on Twitter but I gave these guys a chance because I believe in giving young talent a chance. I am not saying that because I want to blow my own horn but I gave them a chance when no-one else would,” Euphonik said.

He said working on the track with the pair was like “working on a track 10 years ago”.

“It was like Euphonik 10 years ago. It was so much fun. I have worked with so many people before but this was just an absolute jol (party)," Euphonik said at the time.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
