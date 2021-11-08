Halala! Sneziey of ‘Idols SA’ is officially off the market

Singer Sneziey Msomi is officially off the market after her crush turned bae paid lobola for her this past weekend.

The former Idols SA contestant took to Instagram to post pictures from her lobola ceremony.

“The one thing being with you has taught me is that ‘people act right for who they want to act right for’. It’s been a great nine months of love, respect, peace, support and achievements. Thank you for keeping your words to me and making me UMKAKHO umama wezingane zakho,” she wrote.

They've known each other for nine months since meeting in person after conversing in her Instagram direct messages.

“He had a crush on me since 2017. We started talking in the DMs. After we said hi we started video calling each other and then went on dates. We're like best friends. He became my friend more than anything, which is what I needed,” she told TshisaLIVE.