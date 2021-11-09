'The lies don't stop!' — Cassper slams reports he owes DJ Sumbody money

Cassper Nyovest has denied claims that he is indebted to DJ Sumbody for unpaid royalties.

This after City Press reported that there was a court order urging the rapper to settle about R147,000 in unpaid royalties due to DJ Sumbody.

Palesa Dwaba of Tailormade Legal Solutions spoke on behalf of DJ Sumbody, confirming the news.

“This will also be duly chased down as the other side has reneged on a lot of the good faith agreements reached with them. The matter was withdrawn from the roll a day before going to trial, owing to a request from Cassper’s side that a negotiated settlement be reached so he would not lose his Samsung endorsement. Once this was agreed to, his management signed the settlement agreement and then went on to ignore and violate it shortly thereafter,” Dwaba was quoted saying.