WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares cute moment celebrating baby Asante’s milestone

09 November 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Murdah Bongz shares special moment with his daughter.
Image: Instagram/ Murdah Bongz

Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana of Black Motion has shared a cute father and daughter video to commemorate Asante turning two months old.

The doting dad has shared a lot of precious moments he's had with his daughter while cradling her on his timeline, showcasing the importance of spending quality time with baby Asante.

Watch the latest video below:

Speaking of her pregnancy journey in an interview earlier this year, DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that Murdah Bongz was nervous throughout their pregnancy but was supportive which helped grow their relationship. 

“Bongani and I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I think because of my first pregnancy I wasn't as scared as I could've been. It's a big change ... I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.

From morning sickness to back aches DJ Zinhle went on to reveal that Murdah Bongz had experienced pregnancy symptoms more than her.

“The one thing to note about Bongani in the pregnancy is that he's gone through all the phases that anyone could go through in pregnancy. He had morning sickness, he's been sleeping a lot, his back has been killing him. I experienced those things a little bit but he was the one throwing up and all of that,” she said, before chuckling.

Here are some of our favourite daddy-and-me snaps Murdah Bongz has shared below:

