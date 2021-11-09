TshisaLIVE

'We've decided on forever' — DJ Sabby and his longtime partner are engaged

09 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Sabby proposes to his longtime partner.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sabby by Austin Malema

Wedding bells are ringing for Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali and his longtime partner, news anchor Lindi Sirame, after he proposed to her recently.

The elated Metro FM DJ took to social media on Monday sharing the big news with his followers.

“We've decided on forever. She said yes. We getting married,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sabby said he was happy to finally ask for his partner's hand in marriage because it had been long overdue as they've been together for seven years and have a son together.

“I've always known she was the one. I just had to fix a couple of things and fix myself before I committed. She's always known that I'm husband material but I had to be ready myself. It took a very long time but I took my time and I'm happy that she waited because now we're here,” he said.

While his followers are only being let on the news now, Sabby said the surprise proposal took place in the garden of their home a month ago and the couple decided to only let their fans in on their news at a later stage.

“We just wanted to enjoy our moment. Social media comes with so many opinions so now we made the decision to tell everyone because she was posting stories and stuff with her ring and people were asking questions.”

Lindi also took to her timeline gushing over how DJ Sabby fulfilled yet another promise to her when he asked her to marry him.

“Last month my best friend asked me to marry him in the biggest surprise of my life ... He’s never made a promise he can’t keep. I ugly cried. It’s always been forever,” she wrote.

